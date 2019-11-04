|
Joshua "Josh" Paul Holbert, 35, of Hendersonville passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. Josh and his father owned and operated Holbert's Heating and Air. Josh loved to hunt and was an avid deer hunter.
Survivors include his parents, Marvin Holbert, Sr. and Jennie Stepp; step-parents, Ruth Holbert and Larry Stepp, Sr.; three brothers, Marvin Holbert, Jr., Ken Holbert, and Ethan Holbert; two sisters, Sharon Holbert and Erica Holbert; two step-brothers, Joe and Jason Stepp; half-brother, Larry Stepp, Jr.; and a number of nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles.
A funeral will be held in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are available by calling Ruth at 828-551-3585.
For online condolences please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Memorials may be made to the Hendersonville Shrine Club, P.O. 1901, Hendersonville, NC 28793-1901.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019