Joshuah Wayne Hawkins, age 28, of Hendersonville died on December 6, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his older brother, Jesse Hawkins and his Nanny Shirley Hawkins.
He is survived by his six children, parents, Darrell Hawkins and Patricia Ricks; sister, Crystal Bowen and her husband, Brad Bowen; two step sisters and three step brothers; grandparents, William Hawkins and William and Nell Ricks; nieces, Emery and Harleigh; nephew, Jaxon.
Joshuah was a fun loving, caring, comical person and he loved music and fishing.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd Church Street Chapel with Reverend Wes Israel officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Silver Ridge, 183 Turnpike Road, Mills River, NC 28759.
We will always carry you in our hearts and you will be greatly missed.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019