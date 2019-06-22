|
Joy Deaver Capps, age 72, peacefully passed away at home on June 19, 2019, after a struggle with heart and kidney diseases.
Joyace Anne Deaver was the only child of John & Alice (Metcalf) Deaver. Born on January 1, 1947 in Hendersonville, she became a fixture at her parents' business and continued to help "Granny" at the cab-stand/convenience store on 7th Avenue for many years. She lost her father at an early age, eventually gaining a stepfather in Bill O'Kelley, from whom she learned how to drive the Big Rigs. She graduated from West Henderson High School in 1964. Joy was full of personality and a teller of the occasional good-natured tall tale. She stood a formidable five-foot-two but was a giant to her two sons, Jon & Jack. Many parents whose children attended the Before-School Program at Upward Elementary could thank Ms. Joy for keeping their kids in line. Despite the difficulties life brought (divorce from her husband, Jake; the loss of her son, Jack, in 1996), Joy tended to live up to her name. She found folks who needed family and made sure they had one. She was heavily involved in the Compassionate Friends, her community of 30 years, Saluda, and her church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She will be missed by many.
Her legacy lives on in her son Jon; honorary sons Wayne & Stephen; honorary daughters Kristy & Wendy; daughters-in-law Terrie and Jodi; grandchildren Jessica, Brandon, Sylvia, Christina, Mercy, Serenity & Matthias; and honorary grandchildren Gavin, Kailin, Mason, Bailey & Zoe and of course her loyal dog Reggie.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the The Compassionate Friends at compassionatefriends.org.
