Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Joyce Kilbourne Day completed her life journey in Hendersonville, NC on Sunday, September 15, 2019, held in the arms of her beloved daughters and husband. She is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Steven; daughters, Adrienne and Julianne; multiple grandchildren; and innumerable dear friends.
At 94 years of age, Joyce made it clear that after a long and valiant struggle with heart failure she was more than ready to go. She spoke often of how lucky she was to be so surrounded with love, how wonderful her life had been, how fulfilled she felt... and how much she now wanted to be free of her failing body. As she intended, her words give some comfort to all who loved her so dearly.
Her vivacious dancing spirit, wide smile, twinkling brown eyes, and warm and generous heart will be sorely missed by all who had the great pleasure to know her love. Joyce was a lifelong optimist who took special delight in people, nature, all forms of dance, the arts, and social justice. A member of multiple organizations and advocacy groups, she was a guide at Miami's Vizcaya Estate, was active in many women's groups, and bravely served as a Boy Scout Den Mother.
She was a Patron of the Miami Museum of Science and curated annual art shows for the Museum, one of which was held during a partial solar eclipse. In Hendersonville she was an active member and promoter of Building Bridges, an organization dedicated to furthering connection, understanding, and support between racial communities. In her eighties, Joyce also volunteered at Elizabeth House, an in-patient Hospice residence, where she later became a resident during her final weeks of life.
Earning her Masters in Social Work at Barry University in Miami, Joyce found meaningful work as a family therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Children's Psychiatric Unit. From study to become a Gestalt therapist Joyce discovered Psychosynthesis, with a focus on growth beyond basic mental health. Matching Joyce's own belief in positive human potential, Psychosynthesis recognized a spiritual, "transpersonal" dimension to human experience, exemplified in the concept of each individual's Higher Self.
Becoming a certified practitioner with her own private practice, Joyce established a Psychosynthesis training school for other professional counselors. Along with profound compassion for the universal human struggle to become one's best self, an unshakeable faith in the underlying good within every person defined the essence of Joyce's character.
Her intellect and spirit led Joyce far and wide to discover many examples of the divine feminine. Her favorite was Kuan Yin, the Chinese Bodhisattva Goddess of Mercy, Kindness, and Compassion. She collected many statuettes and figurines of Kuan Yin, and many others of girls and women dancing with birds, flowers, and the joy of life.
Along with sitting beside a waterfall and soaking in the sacred beauty of nature, Joyce was enchanted by butterflies and especially Monarchs, who each year dance their amazing seasonal migration across our mountains. She would be delighted if all who mourn her will smile in recognition upon seeing the far-traveling Monarchs. She will be remembered for the qualities she cherished and emulated in the Goddess of Compassion, and for the amazing grace shown to us in the glowing example of her well-lived life.
Joyce asked that her marker stone be engraved: "Grateful for the Dance of Life, and for all who danced it with me."
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville, NC on November 2nd at 3 pm. Donations dear to Joyce's heart may be made to Southern Poverty Law, and to Four Seasons Hospice, designated for Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, NC.
Published in The Times-News on Oct. 26, 2019