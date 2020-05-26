|
FLETCHER, NC- Joyce Gail Kent Ward, 77, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was at The Laurels of Hendersonville, NC. She was born March 11, 1943 to the late Helen Myers Kent in Madison County, NC. Joyce was preceded in death by two sisters, Leta Jo Ledford and Betty Jean Scarberry. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1961.
Joyce worked at Park Ridge Hospital and was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed gardening, bingo, yard sales, church and spending time with family.
Joyce is survived by sons, Vada F. Williams from Fletcher, NC, Scott Y. Williams and wife Angie from Alexander, NC and Gary A. Williams and his wife Dianna of Clarksville, Tn.; brother, Ralph Kent and his wife Pearl of Marshall, NC; grandsons, Tyler B. Williams of Weaverville, NC and Travis A. Williams of Rutledge, GA; granddaughters, Laura A. Williams of Fletcher, NC and Brandie Owens and husband Drew of Rutledge, GA.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 2:00pm at Mount Zion Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Arnold Reavis.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Laurels of Hendersonville that took incredibly good care of our Mom.
She loved you all!
Published in The Times-News on May 26, 2020