Joyce Juanita Pace Justice, 84 of Hendersonville died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James T. Justice who died in 1988 and as well as twelve siblings.
Juanita was a lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist Faith. She served as secretary for the Henderson County Community Development in the late 1980's- mid1990's. She proudly served on the committee for the Child Identification Project that worked alongside the Henderson County Sheriffs Department in the 1980's. Juanita enjoyed volunteering her time to the 4-H Club of Henderson County and served as chairperson for the Barker Heights Community Club in the 1980's and 1990's.
She is survived by a son, David Auther Justice and wife Christine; a daughter, Joyce Baines; five grandchildren, Kimberly Marchisin and her husband Michael, Joshua Justice and his wife Tangela, Brian Michael Baines and his wife Gail, Jeremy Justice, Kayla Justice; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Justin English officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Joyce's memory to: Salvation Army, 239 3rd Avenue East, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
There's nothing quite as wonderful as loving one another. In fact, the Lord has clearly said that we should love our brother. To share our love with someone else brings such peace within. And if we do, we'll always find we're loved right back again. I will meet you all in the garden.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019