Joyce Schoenfeld, 80, of Hendersonville passed away Thursday, August 1, at Pardee Hospital.
A funeral will be held 10 am Monday, August 5, in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. Burial will be at 12 pm Monday in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. The family will receive guests from 6 until 8 pm Sunday, August 4, at Shuler Funeral Home.
To read more and offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019