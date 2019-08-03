Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Schoenfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Schoenfeld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Schoenfeld Obituary
Joyce Schoenfeld, 80, of Hendersonville passed away Thursday, August 1, at Pardee Hospital.
A funeral will be held 10 am Monday, August 5, in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. Burial will be at 12 pm Monday in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. The family will receive guests from 6 until 8 pm Sunday, August 4, at Shuler Funeral Home.
To read more and offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now