|
|
Juanita S. Garren, 66, of Fletcher went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. A North Carolina native, she has lived in Henderson County for the past 40 years. She is a daughter of Louise Surratt and the Late Willie Surratt.
Juanita was employed as an assembler with Wilsonart for 39 years and attended Hoopers Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. She loved shopping and spending time with her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Jason Garren and his wife, Mary Ann of Fletcher; daughter, Robyn Garren of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Ninah, Aiden, Annabelle and Brendalynn; brothers, Carl Surratt (Debbie), Donald Surratt and Michael Surratt; sister, Cindy Morris and her husband, Norman and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Rd. Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020