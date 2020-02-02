Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Garren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita S. Garren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita S. Garren Obituary
Juanita S. Garren, 66, of Fletcher went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. A North Carolina native, she has lived in Henderson County for the past 40 years. She is a daughter of Louise Surratt and the Late Willie Surratt.
Juanita was employed as an assembler with Wilsonart for 39 years and attended Hoopers Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. She loved shopping and spending time with her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Jason Garren and his wife, Mary Ann of Fletcher; daughter, Robyn Garren of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Ninah, Aiden, Annabelle and Brendalynn; brothers, Carl Surratt (Debbie), Donald Surratt and Michael Surratt; sister, Cindy Morris and her husband, Norman and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Rd. Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -