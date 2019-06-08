|
|
Judith "Judy" Lynn Ader, 71, of Hendersonville passed away at the Elizabeth House on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Queens, NY to the late Kurt Alfred Jacobs and Louisa Seelig Jacobs, who is now 101 years old. Also left to cherish Judy's memory are her husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Ader; her daughters Deborah Beth Hunt (Jackson) and Emilie Meredith Labud (Jason); grandchildren, Annabelle and Amelia Hunt, and Liam Labud; and brother, Kurt A. Jacobs, Jr. (Janie).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home, with celebrant Katherine Blackburn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019