Judy Atchley-Benson, Age: 76, died peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at The Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC. She was born March 25t, 1944 in Rutherfordton, NC to the late James Horace Atchley and Sarah Elizabeth Hawkins.

After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, she spent her career as a licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist in Mecklenburg County. Judy also loved being very involved in her community and was always willing to jump in, volunteer, and lend a helping hand. She loved flower gardening and making beautiful crafts that seemed to glow with her artistic talent. Of course, everyone that knew Judy knew that her beloved Westie was a huge part of her life.

Judy is survived by McCray Benson, her husband of more than 35 years, a daughter Heather Simpson, of Asheville, NC, a son Shannon Simpson, of Charlotte, NC and one brother James Atchley and his wife Clara of Calabash, NC and her sister Joan Atchley and her husband Ray of North Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and grand-nieces/nephews

Memorial contributions may be made to the Judy Atchley-Benson Charitable Fund at Community Foundation of Henderson County, 401 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC.

Due to the social distancing, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in Charge of the arrangements





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store