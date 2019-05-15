|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Judy Chandler Holcombe, 73, of Fairview, NC passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
She was a native of Buncombe County and was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Hensley Chandler and was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Chandler.
Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James M. "Jimmy" Holcombe; two sons, John Bloomfield and his wife Chastity of Dana and Mark Bloomfield and his wife Angie of Fletcher; two grandsons, Brandon and Chandler Bloomfield; one granddaughter, Brittany Gordon; a great-granddaughter, Willow; a brother, Tommy Chandler of Weaverville and her four legged children, Luke and Lucy.
The family will receive friends 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM Saturday, May 18th at Jackson Funeral Service. A service will follow with Rev. Phillip Capell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King's Grove Baptist Church, 517 Oleta Road, Hendersonville, North Carolina, 28792.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019