HENDERSONVILLE- On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Judy Hummer, a loving wife, and mother of two children passed away at age 78.
Judy was born on December 8, 1942, in York, PA. She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University with a degree in Health and Phys Ed. She taught high school for six years before becoming a full-time homemaker. She and her husband Paul were married on June 13, 1964. They raised two sons, Paul 3rd and Ryan.
Judy was a tennis player, a golfer, and loved playing bridge and canasta. Her overriding joy was to be with her family and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid cook and constantly explored new recipes.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother Kay, father Robert, and sister Jane. She is survived by her husband Paul, son Paul 3rd and his wife Sophie and their children Celine, Luca and Davis; also son Ryan, his wife Julia, and their children Alex and Mallory.
A private Memorial service was held for family and friends at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Judy's memory to be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County, PO Box 1460, Hendersonville, NC 28793. https://bgchendersonco.org/donate/.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is caring for the family, and the online register is available at www.highlandscreamtionandfuneralcare.com.


Published in Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
