|
|
Julia Angela Hora Williams, 45, of Mills River, passed away on April 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Julie was born to the late Richard J. and Barbara S. Hora on February 18, 1974, in Escondido, CA. She attended grade school in Hendersonville, NC. She ventured to high school in Lititz, PA at the same boarding school her mother had attended (Barbara Eppler-Class of 1955). Julie was fiercely proud to be a Linden Hall Legacy, Class of 1992. She continued her education studying philosophy and biology at Duke University and was a 1998 graduate of UNC-Asheville with a degree in Music Theater.
After college, she toured for a year performing nearly 400 Mr. Wizard Science shows for schoolchildren---and counted up 35,000 miles on her little Ford Contour.
Julie worked at General Electric plant in Hendersonville as an executive since 2001. She directed the Jubilee Handbell Choir at First United Methodist Church. Julie was a passionate member and second alto of Pastyme acapella octet in Asheville. She was also a member of Out Of The Blue, a Duke University acapella women's group, as well as a member of the Carolina Concert Choir.
In addition to her mother, Julie is survived by her husband, Charles Paul Benjamine Williams, one son, Benjamin Theodore Williams, two sisters: Wendi Hora Connelly and Amy Hora McConnell as well as nine nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for being full of life and love and appreciation. She was incredibly proud of her husband and son, sharing their creative endeavors with everyone. She loved planning family adventures with them. Music, whether singing, directing or listening, was a central part of her life. Julie made gatherings louder, funnier and full of glorious food. Her irreverent sense of humor, contagious laugh, life-long friendships, and bigger-than-life personality inspired joy in all she touched. Julie most assuredly will continue to be a guiding light to all. She is the music in the wind and the laughter in our hearts.
A Celebration of Julie's life will be held at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hendersonville First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Jean Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Barber Christian Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donation in Julie's memory be directed to the United Way of Henderson County, 32 Smyth Ave #100, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 11 to May 12, 2019