Julianne (Kennett) Heggoy

Julianne (Kennett) Heggoy Obituary
Julianne Kennett Heggoy, 79, of Flat Rock passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She was born in Hendersonville, NC to the late Thomas A. and Dorothy G. Hudgens, and is also preceded in death by her husband, Alf Heggoy.
Julianne graduated from Converse College and was a public school teacher in Monroe County, GA, and Polk and Henderson Counties, NC. She was a beautiful human being - kind, gentle, loving, and extremely generous.
Among many left to cherish her memory are her children, John Kennett of Flat Rock and Allison Kennett of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, Olivia Kennett, Tenley Kennett, and Skylar Stavropoulos; and brother, Thomas A. Hudgens, Jr. of Charleston, SC.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Julianne's honor to MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
