June Hardin Young, 69, of Hendersonville, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. She was the daughter of the late Cleat and Ada Aiken Hardin, and was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Barnett.
June was employed for many years with Ford Motor Credit, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 47 years, Kenneth; daughter, Nicole Gary and husband William; grandchildren, who she referred to as her "heart and soul," Maddison and Ethan Gary; brother, Jim Hardin and wife Diane; and nephew David Barnett, wife Jennifer and their children, Parker and Laurel.
A memorial service will be at 2pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James McHarge will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
