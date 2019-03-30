|
Justin Nathaniel Ficker, 35, of Hendersonville passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born on September 9, 1983 a son of Robert Steve and Renee Ruxton Ficker. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Justin was a 2003 graduate of West Henderson High School. He loved listening to music, especially "The Backstreet Boys" and "One Direction." He was a huge sports fan and the University of Asheville's Bulldogs were his favorite team. Do to the proximity of Asheville, Justin was able to attend numerous games with his dad. He was a loyal employee for Harris Teeter Grocery Store for over 14 years where he was the self-proclaimed "All Star Bagger."
In addition to his parent's, Justin is survived by one brother, Nicholas and his wife Crystal, of Black Mountain, as well as one sister, Lauren Martinez and her husband, John of Frisco, Texas. He was a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephew to which he loved dearly. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Greg Williams.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Justin's memory be directed to UNC Asheville Foundation, attn: Betsy Blose, CPO 2600, One University Heights, Asheville, NC, 28804. These funds will be allocated and awarded to a UNC Asheville student who loves the Bulldogs as much as Justin did.
