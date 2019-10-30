|
ETOWAH-Karen Black Miller, 82 passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Karen was born on December 13, 1936, in Lancaster, OH to the late Everett and Genevieve Bretz Simms. She was adopted by the late Robert Earl Black who had later married Genevieve.
Karen attended Duke University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Karen worked as a Certified Paralegal until she retired at 60 years of age, primarily in Raleigh and then Greensboro. She was very active with the Art Museum in Raleigh. After retirement, Karen and Evan moved to Etowah, where she enjoyed playing golf regularly at the Etowah Golf Club until Bridge became her main interest. Karen was a member of Etowah Methodist Church and P.E.O. of Hendersonville.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Evan Miller; children Michael Campbell Hobson (Lauren), Kristin Hobson Albertson (Brian), and Susanna Hart Miller; sister, Robin Paige (David); brother-in-law, Griff Miller; grandchildren, Ann Campbell McArthur Hobson, Piper Alexandra Hobson, Elizabeth Peyton Albertson, and John "Jack" Campbell Albertson; nephews, Jesse Robert Paige and Aaron Harris Paige; and niece, Heather Paige Jackson.
Private services will be held at a later date.
