Karen Elizabeth Hufford 72 of Raleigh, previously of Hendersonville, passed away at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Karen is survived by her mother, Mabel Elizabeth Brooks of Hendersonville, fiancé, John Packard of New Bern, son, Paul Brandon Davis and his fiancé Lauren Barfield of Raleigh, daughter, Elizabeth Austen Davis and her husband Michael Prather of Raleigh, two brothers; Jack Chastain of Hendersonville, David Chastain of Columbia, SC, four sisters; Sandra Vance, of Arden, Patricia Hunnicutt of Hendersonville, Betty Walden of Hendersonville, Deena Koelber of Hendersonville, two grandchildren, Ava Booker and Olivia Davis.
Karen loved her family, especially her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Junius H. Rose high school in Greenville, NC. She was a long time Audiologist with Avada Hearing Care. She also had some experience in modeling and commercial work. Karen also loved beach music and shagging, animals, and fishing.
A celebration of life service will be held at Tracy Grove Baptist Church, 984 Tracy Grove Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731 on March 14, 2020, at 1:00pm.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020