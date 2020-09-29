Karl Pierce Dobler, 21, of Hendersonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 as a result of injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident. He was a skilled rider and understood the risks involved with a pastime that gave him great joy. Oftentimes he could be found cruising the Blue Ridge Parkway for hours on a bike, or in his beloved Chevy Pickup Truck. Karl was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, June Pierce Dobler, as well as his maternal grandparents, Richard Eugene Murphy and Joan Payne Murphy.
A native of Naples, FL, Karl moved with his family to Hendersonville at the young age of 5 and he quickly fell in love with not only the mountains but the people of Western North Carolina. Karl enjoyed nature, hiking, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He loved to banter and get a rise out of people whenever the opportunity presented itself, always followed by a devilish smirk and a twinkle in his eye. He had a giant heart, never meeting a stranger, it was not unusual for him to help a stranded motorist in need or buy someone who was less fortunate a meal. He loved his family, his friends, motorcycle and his truck...not necessarily in that order.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Susan Dobler of Hendersonville; one brother Kyle Dobler; personal confidant and future sister-in-law, Joceline Muñoz; one nephew, Kaiden, all of Charlotte; his paternal grandfather and namesake, Carl Frederick Dobler of Rocky Hill, CT; as well as his maternal grandmother Judy Murphy-Niquette and her husband Russ of Mallets Bay, VT; four uncles: Mark Dobler and his wife Angela of Dripping Springs, TX, Michael Dobler and his wife Kerry of South Windsor, CT, Patrick Murphy and his wife Karen of Hudson, FL, and Michael Murphy and his wife Brenda of Hendersonville, NC; one aunt, Erin Murphy Wezenski and her husband Craig of Orange, CT. He is also survived by nine cousins: Derek, Daniel, Brittany, Alyssa, Cameron, Matthew, Emily, Meghan and Connor as well as numerous friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home, 125 South Church St., Hendersonville, NC. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Karl's memory be directed to the International Lyme & Associated Diseases Society @ www.ilads.org.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.