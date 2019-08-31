|
Karyl Kissel Eicholtz, 75, of Hendersonville, passed away Sunday, August 25. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of the late Roy Mason and Mary Louise Zachman Kissel. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Conadera. She was raised in Southern California and received her bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Southern California, Santa Barbara. She was a member of the Republican Party and of The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Hendersonville.
Mrs. Eicholtz is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kenneth L. Eicholtz; four daughters, Lindsey Stocker of Sierra Madre, CA, Lesley Stocker of Atlanta, GA, Paula Griswold (Rick) of Hendersonville and Leslie Johnson (Eddie) of Charlotte; two sons, Grant Stocker of Wiesbaden, Germany and Todd Eicholtz (Karen) of Hendersonville; a brother, Todd L. Kissel (Barbara) of Arcadia, CA; an aunt, JoAnn Whitson of Medford, OR and 14 grandchildren, Aaron, Jennifer, Tonya, Dawn, Kelly, Kendall, Katlin, Ginger, Shelly, Nick, Justin, Hannah, Brigette and Isabel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019