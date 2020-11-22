1/1
Kathleen (Justice) Lancaster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Justice Lancaster, 81, of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson county, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Eugene Justice and Ruth Enloe Justice. Kathleen was also preceded in death by a son, Phillip Levoy Chastain; a sister, Mildred Sizemore; and three brothers, the Rev. Jimmy Justice, Terry Justice and Larry Justice.
She loved spending time with all of her family and was a long-time member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Lee Lancaster; two daughters, Janice C. Boyd (Jackie) and Lisa D. Chastain; six grandchildren, Amanda K. Trammell (Kyle), Joshua L. Revels, Zack Boyd (Cecelia), Alexis Boyd, Jackie Boyd, Jr. (Kiki), and Jacqueline Boyd; six great grandchildren, Jordan L. Brown, Maeleigh Trammell, Elijah Boyd, Jaylynn Boyd, Darius Harris and Semaj Dixon; three sisters, Gail Collins, Brenda Holcombe (Larry) and Deb Lewis (Donnie); a brother, Eddie Justice (Martha); several special nieces, nephews, neighbors and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Aaron Pryor officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending will be asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear protective masks or face coverings at all times.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kathleen. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved