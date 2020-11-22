Kathleen Justice Lancaster, 81, of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson county, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Eugene Justice and Ruth Enloe Justice. Kathleen was also preceded in death by a son, Phillip Levoy Chastain; a sister, Mildred Sizemore; and three brothers, the Rev. Jimmy Justice, Terry Justice and Larry Justice.
She loved spending time with all of her family and was a long-time member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Lee Lancaster; two daughters, Janice C. Boyd (Jackie) and Lisa D. Chastain; six grandchildren, Amanda K. Trammell (Kyle), Joshua L. Revels, Zack Boyd (Cecelia), Alexis Boyd, Jackie Boyd, Jr. (Kiki), and Jacqueline Boyd; six great grandchildren, Jordan L. Brown, Maeleigh Trammell, Elijah Boyd, Jaylynn Boyd, Darius Harris and Semaj Dixon; three sisters, Gail Collins, Brenda Holcombe (Larry) and Deb Lewis (Donnie); a brother, Eddie Justice (Martha); several special nieces, nephews, neighbors and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Aaron Pryor officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending will be asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear protective masks or face coverings at all times.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.shulerfuneralhome.com
