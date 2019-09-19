|
Kathleen Jones Robinson, 77, of Etowah, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home. She was a native and life-long resident of Henderson County and was the daughter of the late Ernest N. Jones and Emily Osteen Jones. She was preceded in death by her brother Dois Lee Glover.
Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed working with flowers and had a green thumb just like her mom, Grandma Jones. Kathleen loved her family and spent her days helping them in any way she could. She was passionate and loved children and spent most of her life babysitting and helping others care for their children. All children loved staying with Kathleen and often cried when their parents would come to pick them up. She was proud to maintain her very own toy department.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Robinson; a daughter, Kim Williams; a son, Terry Robinson (Sharyan); five grandchildren, Chris Helton (Jennifer), Josh Robinson (Haley), Kayla Cashmore (Keenan), Bryce Williams, Hope Robinson; three great grandchildren, Garrett Helton, Kabrien Perry and Judson Robinson; four brothers, Kenneth Glover (Glenda), Charles Glover (Linda), Gallileo Jones (Cindy) and Kimsey Jones (Pat); many nieces and nephews all who loved her deeply and her running buddy, Judy Plemmons.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday in The Chapel in The Pines of Jackson Funeral Service, 1101 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family is so appreciative for the care, love and assistance provided by Kim Stowe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at PO Box 299, Etowah, NC 28729.
Jackson Funeral Service is assisting the Kathleen Robinson family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019