Hertford, NC- Kathryn Dixon Hoyle "Kathy" Schmitt, 77, of Hertford, NC, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Born on June 30, 1941 in Burlington, NC, she was the daughter of the late Frank Lewis Hoyle, II and Mildred Moss Hoyle. She attended the University of North Carolina where she graduated with a degree in economics and worked as press officer for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for over 41 years until her retirement. She was active at the Shores at Lands End Home Owners Association where she served as secretary for over eight years, had also served as the president of the Georgetown (DC) Lioness Club, and was a member of several other Lions Clubs in District 22C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank L. Hoyle, III.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Walter Edward Schmitt; her son, Paul; her daughter, Lauren; and was affectionately known as Granny by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sandy Hoyle; and many cousins throughout North Carolina and other states.
Services will be held in Kings Mountain, NC Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, on her behalf, to the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), 300 West 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL 60523-8842, where funds are used to help people in distress all over the United States and other countries.
