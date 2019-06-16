Home

Kathryn (Howell) Willis

Kathryn (Howell) Willis Obituary
Kathryn Howell Willis passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and close friends on Saturday June 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was a faithful member of All Saints Anglican Church, a stalwart of the Henderson County and North Carolina Republican parties, and a quilting aficionado.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Candler, sister Judy (Carroll) Turner, and her two daughters, Maybre (Jon) Grunow and Amy (Seth) Peyton along with six grandchildren. Kathy was welcomed to heaven by her parents, Fred and Hilda Howell.
Jackson Funeral Service will announce arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019
