HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Kathy Elaine McGaha Case, 64, of Hendersonville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Elizabeth House.
She was the daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice McGaha.
She worked as a medical assistant for several medical practices for over 20 years.
Survivors include; one son Jordan Case, one daughter Kristen Case and one grandson Wesley Case.
A funeral service will be held Monday October 07, 2019 at 2PM at Refuge Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Neelands officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019