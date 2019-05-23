|
Kathy Orris Stevens, 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, John Orris.
Family was Kathy's passion. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. This passion was followed closely by her love of the beach, golden retrievers, all things Disney, treasure hunting at any and ALL thrift stores and yard sales, and an unfaltering dedication to the Miami Dolphins. Kathy had a beautiful gift for making others happy. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Gary Stevens; four children, Stacey Frady and her husband Jerry, Karla Lindsey and her husband Scott, Heather Antley and her husband Dale, and Shawn Stevens; her mother, LaRue M. Orris; two brothers, Randy and Bob Orris; four grandchildren, Sawyer and Shelby Frady, Nathan Lindsey, and Chandler Antley; great-grandson, Bryson; countless nieces and nephews, a devoted dog Maggie, and a wealth of other loving relatives and close friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A celebration of Life Service will be at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
