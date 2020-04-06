Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay (Bryson) Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay (Bryson) Wright Obituary
Kay Bryson Wright of Flat Rock, North Carolina died on April 5, 2020. She recently celebrated her 77th birthday. Kay was born in Memphis, Tennessee and grew up in New Albany, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Boyce Bryson and the late Mable Bryson Warren.
A graduate of New Albany High School, Erskine College, and the University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Kay enjoyed a very satisfying career as a Registered Nurse. She served hospitals in Lexington, South Carolina; Paterson and Ridgewood, New Jersey; and Decatur, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Susan, of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Scott, of Atlanta; and son, Jeff, of Denver, Colorado. Two sisters, Ann Bryson Harkins (Keith), and Connie Bryson Keenum (Collins), reside in Jackson, Mississippi and New Albany, Mississippi, respectively.
Kay was grandmother to Francine and Carlisle Wright, daughter and son of Jeff and Renee; and Shelby Kay Wright, daughter of Scott and Stephanie.
Persons wishing to remember Kay with a memorial gift are invited to consider Cure Alzheimer's Fund ([email protected]) or your local Humane Society. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory, please visit Kay's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -