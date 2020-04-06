|
Kay Bryson Wright of Flat Rock, North Carolina died on April 5, 2020. She recently celebrated her 77th birthday. Kay was born in Memphis, Tennessee and grew up in New Albany, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Boyce Bryson and the late Mable Bryson Warren.
A graduate of New Albany High School, Erskine College, and the University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Kay enjoyed a very satisfying career as a Registered Nurse. She served hospitals in Lexington, South Carolina; Paterson and Ridgewood, New Jersey; and Decatur, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Susan, of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Scott, of Atlanta; and son, Jeff, of Denver, Colorado. Two sisters, Ann Bryson Harkins (Keith), and Connie Bryson Keenum (Collins), reside in Jackson, Mississippi and New Albany, Mississippi, respectively.
Kay was grandmother to Francine and Carlisle Wright, daughter and son of Jeff and Renee; and Shelby Kay Wright, daughter of Scott and Stephanie.
Persons wishing to remember Kay with a memorial gift are invited to consider Cure Alzheimer's Fund ([email protected]) or your local Humane Society. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory, please visit Kay's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020