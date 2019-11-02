|
|
Keith Layton Smith, age 96, of Hendersonville, departed this world surrounded by his family, on October 24, 2019. A son of the late James Smith and Mabel Fry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Smith.
Mr. Keith was a native of Meadville, PA. He served in China during World War II as a radio operator attached to the U.S. Army Air Corps 23rd Fighter Control Group, 14th Air Force, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Keith went on to Allegheny College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree and later earned a Master's Degree in Physics at Carnegie Tech. He was a member of General Electric's Machinist Apprentice program before the war, Keith returned to GE postwar, and remained with the company until he retired, as a Quality Control Manager, in 1985.
He is survived by his four children, Keith Jr. and his wife Patty, Kim and her husband, David, Steve and his wife Mary Ann, and Amy and her husband Paul. Keith is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three nieces.
Memorial donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Hendersonville. Services will be private.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019