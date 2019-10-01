|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Keith Moss, 83, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was the son of the late Eieland Moss and Alzie Hill Moss and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Burtus and James Moss and a sister, Anna Marie Moss.
Keith was a 3rd generation apple grower and owner/operator of Moss Farms. In 1983, Keith and his nephew, Greg Nix started the apple packing line known as Apple Wedge Packers. He also bought and sold watermelons from Florida to the Columbia, SC Farmer's Market for many years with his Uncle Foy Hill, first cousin, Jim Hill and friend, Wade Edney.
He is survived by a daughter, Renae Moss Brooks and her husband Charlie of Hendersonville, two sons, Richard Alvin Moss and his wife Donna of Hendersonville and Todd Moss and his wife Lori of Hendersonville; a sister, Wilma Whitaker of Hendersonville; nine grandchildren, Kelly Brooks Horwood and Kyle Brooks, Brittany Moss Dixon, Brendan Moss, Brooke Moss, Madison Moss Hill, Bailey Moss, Grant Moss and Sawyer Moss; four great grandchildren, Paisley Dixon, Elyse Dixon, Parker Brooks, Cameron Brooks and his nephews and nieces, Greg Nix, Sharon Nix, Lynnette Scronce and Alan Moss.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, October 5th at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Dr. Bryan Melton officiating. Burial will follow at the Edneyville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019