Kenneth E. Martin, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at his home. Mr. Martin was the true patriarch of his family. His honor and integrity was present in all he did, and a great legacy he left behind.
Mr. Martin was a Veteran, serving in the Navy for 4 years. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, NC with a degree in business. He was retired from Huyck Formex in Greeneville, TN and Three Mountaineers in Asheville, NC.
He was an interim county manager and chairman of the county commissioners of Catawba County, NC. He did extensive volunteer work up until his health failed at 89, and made an impact on many through his tireless work to help those in need.
He is survived by one daughter: Teresa Martin Hammer of Greeneville; four grandchildren & their spouses: Brandon Hammer and his friend, Julie Bouska Hurley, Justin Hammer & Ani Volkan, Dr. A. Morgan Hammer & Justin Krapf; Amber Hammer & Anthony Jackson; great-grandchildren: Brady Hammer, Dane Hammer, Lincoln Hammer, Mackenzie Krapf, Hudson Krapf, Aiden Jackson, Adrien Jackson; brother: Virgil Martin of Hickory, NC.
He was the son of the late Bessie Reep & Henry Frank Martin. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by wife: Scottie Clark Martin and nine brothers and sisters.
He was a member of Tusculum Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his honor be made to Zoo Knoxville Animal Relief Fund or Bright Hope Animal Rescue, c/o Jeffers Funeral Service, 208 N. College Street, Greeneville, TN 37745. Thoughts and memories may be shared with family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020