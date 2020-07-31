1/
Kenneth Estes Morgan
Kenneth Estes Morgan, 72, of Saluda, died Wednesday, July 29, 202+60 at his home.
A lifelong resident of Polk County, he was the son of the late Edward and Annie Morgan. Kenneth is also preceded in death by a sister, Vernie Stepp; and four brothers, Clyde, Hugh, Lewis, and David Morgan.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was a paint contractor for over 50 years and took a lot of pride in his work. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; and enjoyed making his own lures.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janie Ledbetter Morgan; two daughters, Elizabeth Rachelle Swain and her husband William of Lincoln, NE and Regina Ann Morgan of Saluda; the pride of his life two grandsons, Hunter and Landon; three sisters, Shirley Pace, Ruth Austin, and Betsy Dalbo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Adcock officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
