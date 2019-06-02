|
Kenneth Lee Henson, 62, of Zirconia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Richard Lee Henson and Lola Gordon Henson.
He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing and Nascar.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Jessie Henson; a granddaughter, Emma; brother, Chuck Henson and his wife, Carol; a nephew, Matthew Henson and his wife Amber; a niece, Amanda Baker and her husband, Jason and their children.
Published in The Times-News on June 2, 2019