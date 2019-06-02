Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Kenneth Lee Henson


Kenneth Lee Henson Obituary
Kenneth Lee Henson, 62, of Zirconia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Richard Lee Henson and Lola Gordon Henson.
He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing and Nascar.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Jessie Henson; a granddaughter, Emma; brother, Chuck Henson and his wife, Carol; a nephew, Matthew Henson and his wife Amber; a niece, Amanda Baker and her husband, Jason and their children.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on June 2, 2019
