Kenneth Michael "Mike" Gibbs, 65, of Saluda passed away on Monday February 3, 2020 at the Elizabeth House after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was born in Hendersonville to the late Frank Bud and Ruth Warren Gibbs, and was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Myra Nelson Gibbs.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and dirt track racing. He retired from General Electric and was the owner of M & M Landscaping.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jordan Rebecca Boston (Kylin) and Joshua Michael Gibbs; sisters, Janet Hill (Tommy) and Lynette Oliver (Larry); brothers, Ronnie Gibbs (Trisha), Jeff Gibbs and Jerry Gibbs; and brother-in-law Alvin Richard Nelson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3pm at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Larry and Lynette Oliver.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020