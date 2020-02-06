Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Gibbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Michael "Mike" Gibbs Obituary
Kenneth Michael "Mike" Gibbs, 65, of Saluda passed away on Monday February 3, 2020 at the Elizabeth House after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was born in Hendersonville to the late Frank Bud and Ruth Warren Gibbs, and was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Myra Nelson Gibbs.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and dirt track racing. He retired from General Electric and was the owner of M & M Landscaping.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jordan Rebecca Boston (Kylin) and Joshua Michael Gibbs; sisters, Janet Hill (Tommy) and Lynette Oliver (Larry); brothers, Ronnie Gibbs (Trisha), Jeff Gibbs and Jerry Gibbs; and brother-in-law Alvin Richard Nelson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3pm at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Larry and Lynette Oliver.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -