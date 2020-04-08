|
Kenneth Plato (Sonny) Justus of Saluda, NC passed away on April 5, 2020. He recently celebrated his 79th birthday.
Sonny, or Papa as we affectionately called him, was born and raised in East Flat Rock. He was the son of Burgin and Mattie Justus. He was the baby brother to 10 brothers and sisters whom all predeceased him. He attended Flat Rock High School and served in the US Army. He retired from General Electric. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Maranatha Baptist Church.
Papa is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Ken; son, Jason and wife Melissa and their twins, Alyssa and Hunter all of Saluda; many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. He never met a stranger and was always welcoming family and friends to visit. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Rodney.
Papa was always teaching us new things about life and he always had a funny story to tell. He loved to garden and looked forward to every spring and planting season. How appropriate that he is able to plant a big garden in heaven this spring!
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Four Seasons Foundation 211 N. Main Street Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020