Kenneth Pete Powell
Kenneth Pete Powell, 85, of Waldron, AR passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 19th, 1935 in Mills River, NC to Charles and Grace Powell.
Pete grew up in Mills River, NC. In his early years, he served in the Army for a brief period and was a car salesman after that. In the early 1970's he decided he wanted to move to Arkansas and found the town of Waldron, where he lived the remainder of his life. He was a poultry farmer, a cattle rancher, and a real estate broker. He also loved to cook and have friends over and visit. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan, especially if they were winning. He enjoyed beginning his day meeting with friends at McDonald's every morning and never missed his Wednesday night poker game with his friends. He was a very kind, generous man whose passion was to help people in need.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents Grace McElreath and Charles Powell; and his sister JoAnn (David) Caldwell.
He leaves behind his dear friend, Judy Starr; his three children, Teresa (Bruce) McArver, Randy (Sonia) Powell, and Judy (Bobby) Wilbanks; his three grandchildren, Chase McArver, Charity (Randy) Beallis, and Robbie Wilbanks; his three great-grandchildren, JR Powell, Ellianna Beallis, and Maverick Beallis; his sister, Pam (Mike) Barbee; a niece and nephew, and two great-nephews.
There will be a visitation at Shuler Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, followed by a private graveside in Marshall, NC.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published in Times-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
