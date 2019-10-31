|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Kenneth Wayne "KW" Wright, 73, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 27, 2019.
He was born in Greenville, SC and had lived in Henderson County for the past 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Bennie Franklin and Doris Lavern Simmons Wright , three wives, Dorothy Ann Davis Wright, Judy Beddingfield Wright and Kathleen Evelyn Blythe Wright and a brother, Johnny Wright.
He was a US Marine having served three tours in the Vietnam War. He retired from Borg Warner after years of service.
He was an former associate pastor at Mt. Home Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Pace, was an assistant to the Pastor and assistant Sunday School Teacher at Upward Baptist Church with Rev.Wilburn Lefler,
Brother KW was a faithful servant to God. He loved being around people and sharing the love of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by three sons, Bradley Wright and his wife Gail of Hendersonville, Austin Blythe and his partner Carl Weatherspoon and Anthony Blythe and his wife Tammy; a daughter, Kristan Carmonne and her husband John of Lexington Park, MD; two grandsons, Landon and Liam Carmonne; a brother, David Wright and his wife Barbara of Greenville, SC and a sister, Bennie Collins of Greenville, SC.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 02, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Dana Baptist Church. A service follow in the church with Pastor Wilburn Lefler and Pastor Dan Blackwell officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the US Marine Corps.
Flowers are welcome or memorials donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com, or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019