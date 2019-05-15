Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Kyle Allen Jacobs Obituary
Kyle Allen Jacobs, 21, of Hendersonville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019 in an automobile accident.
A celebration and remembrance of Kyle's life will be held between the hours of 1-3pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. This will be a drop-in, informal gathering of friends and family to mingle and share stories while reflecting on some of Kyle's favorite things displayed throughout the funeral home.
Online condolences and obituary are available at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
