Kyle Allen Jacobs, 21, of Hendersonville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019 in an automobile accident.
A celebration and remembrance of Kyle's life will be held between the hours of 1-3pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. This will be a drop-in, informal gathering of friends and family to mingle and share stories while reflecting on some of Kyle's favorite things displayed throughout the funeral home.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019