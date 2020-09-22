1/1
L. C. Metcalf
L.C. Metcalf, 87, of Lake Lure, NC passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Saluda, NC to the late Fred A. and Emma Pace Metcalf, he was a resident of Hendersonville for most of his life.
L.C. was an Army Veteran. Retired with 33 years of service from the NC Department of Transportation. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved to go fishing, search flea markets and yard sales for treasures, travel in his later years and produced and sold thousands of jars of honey.
L.C. was predeceased by sisters Arminta and Lucille Metcalf, Lydia Murdock and Emma Lee McCool; brothers Alfred, William, John, Robert, George, Henry, Buddy and L.D Metcalf; wife Martha Metcalf and a great-grandson Lucas Barnes. Surviving are three daughters Colleen Bishop (Bill), Patricia Barnes (Doug) and Joan Hedge (David); five grandchildren Christopher Barnes (Rebecca), Heather McCulloch (Matthew), Dustin Barnes (Shelley), Adam and Kayla Hedge; and great-grandchildren Alex, Aidan and Taylor Barnes. He is also survived by one brother, the Rev. Jim Metcalf (Elizabeth) and special friends and caretakers, Rodger and Lela Heatherly, Landon and Colin Tankersley and their family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to Forest City First Church of the Nazarene or to Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church of Lake Lure.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a visitation will need to be in family groups at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1pm until 4pm. A graveside service will be held at Mount Page Baptist Church Cemetery in Saulda, NC on October 3, 2020 at 2pm.
Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC.

Published in Times-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
