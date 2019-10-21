|
L. Howard Carl, Jr., age 91, of Hendersonville, formerly of Marion, MA and West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019.
He was the son of the late Lester H. Carl and Beryl Pray Carl. Following his service in the United States Navy, Howard graduated from Georgetown University, Trinity University, and the University of Connecticut School of Law. His career in banking spanned 40 years. In retirement he was a tireless volunteer in the community and was particularly committed to the work of the First Congregational Church of Hendersonville, the Pardee Hospital Foundation, Four Seasons Hospice and FISH.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Maryett Chapin Carl, his daughters, Lisa Carl of New Britain, CT, Victoria (Brian) Zido of Pittsburgh, PA; a son Ralph Carl of Fletcher, NC; Also survived by his granddaughters, Elizabeth Zido (Tyler May), Claire (Myles) Biggs and Claudia Zido; great grandson Mason Biggs; sister Muriel Olsen; and many nieces and nephews.
Howard's family is forever grateful to the staffs of The Lodge and Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care during his final weeks. Special thanks to his church family whose loving, prayerful support has been a great comfort to Howard and his family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Congregational Church Hendersonville with Rev. Karla Miller officiating. A private burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Howard's memory to: First Congregational Church Hendersonville.
Rest easy old man. XO LTR.
