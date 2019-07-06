|
Lane Wyatt Ausley, 83 of Hendersonville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Laurels of Hendersonville following a long battle with Alzheimers. He was born in Lillington, NC, to Samuel Hal Ausley, Sr. and Bessie Mae Hilliard Ausley who died when he was three. He was lovingly raised by Inez Collier Ausley. A graduate of Lillington High School, he went on to proudly serve with the US Army in Korea. He lived for several years in Miami, Florida and retired from The Bell System. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; and was also active with the Elks Lodge #1616 and the American Legion and VFW.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers Samuel Hal, Elbert, and Doyce; and two sisters Maydell Hatley and Marie Emig.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Teresa Thornbury Ausley; three daughters Lisa Ausley of Hendersonville, Jodie Coccia and husband Dennis of Fletcher, and Kathleen McMahan and husband Steve of Asheville; four grandchildren Megan Staton, Mitchell Staton, Justin Coccia, and Molly Coccia; a great-grandson Darby Baughan; two sisters Mary Jones of Southport, NC and Joyce Gies of Lillington; and one brother Samuel Clyde Hatley and wife Dianne of Bradenton, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews and his fur-ever companion, Ralph.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. Chaplain Colby Truesdell will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered by the Henderson County Honor Guard. Burial services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Honor Flight, 423 N King Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
