Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Larry Cantrell Obituary
Larry Cantrell, 68, of Hendersonville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Georgia, and was a member of Arden Missionary Baptist Church. Larry loved the Lord, his wife, and his family. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Edith Greene Cantrell, and his step-children, Sherry Hill and Jeff Owensby. Larry always said that "To know that you know, is a blessing." He never forgot the day that he was saved.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 12pm to 1:45pm. Reverend Stanley Adcock and Reverend Steven Israel will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's honor to Arden Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
