|
|
Larry Edward Lyda, 74, of Edneyville, NC died early Friday morning, November 1, 2019 after a brief illness at The Laurels of Hendersonville.
Mr. Lyda was born on Sunday, June 3, 1945 in Henderson County, NC to the late Henry Clay and Clara Mae (Ruff) Lyda. On January 8, 1965 in Hendersonville, NC he married his loving wife of 54 years, the former Jeanette Lyda who survives. He was a superb craftsman and was a self-employed Carpenter and worked as Building Contractor for over 50 years before retiring.
Mr. Lyda was a faithful and devoted member of his church, Barnwell Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving husband and friend to so many. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and collected antiques of all kinds.
In addition to his wife he leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted brother, Philip C. Lyda of Edneyville, NC; a loving niece, Carolyn Sue Noblitt and her husband, Richard also of Edneyville and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Dewey "Bud", C.D, and Terry Lyda.
A graveside services to celebrate Mr. Lyda's life will be two o'clock Monday afternoon, November 4, 2019 in the Barnwell Family Cemetery in Edneyville, NC with Rev. Bill Brackett officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the charity of the donor's choice.
Larry will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many close friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC, (828) 693-5220. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019