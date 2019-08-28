Home

Larry Ellis Jordan

Larry Ellis Jordan, 58, of Hendersonville died August 19, 2019.
A native of Seagrove, NC, he was son of the late, Clyde and Edith Jordan.
He was a graduate of Southwestern Randolph High School. He always enjoyed playing his guitar.
He is survived by his brothers, Darrell and Roy Jordan; sisters-in-law, Pat and Donna Jordan and nephews Andy and Nick Jordan.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
