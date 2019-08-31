|
|
Larry Ellis Jordan, 58, of Hendersonville died August 19, 2019.
A native of Seagrove, NC, he was son of the late, Clyde and Edith Jordan. He was a graduate of Southwestern Randolph High School. He always enjoyed playing his guitar.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell and Roy Jordan and sister, Nancy Shanus.
Surviving are his sisters-in-law, Pat and Donna Jordan and nephews Andy and Nick Jordan.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
www.highlandscare.com
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019