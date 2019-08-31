Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highlands-Maple Springs Cremation & Funeral Care
2393 Hendersonville Road
Arden, NC 28704
828-676-2730
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Ellis Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Ellis Jordan Obituary
Larry Ellis Jordan, 58, of Hendersonville died August 19, 2019.
A native of Seagrove, NC, he was son of the late, Clyde and Edith Jordan. He was a graduate of Southwestern Randolph High School. He always enjoyed playing his guitar.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell and Roy Jordan and sister, Nancy Shanus.
Surviving are his sisters-in-law, Pat and Donna Jordan and nephews Andy and Nick Jordan.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
www.highlandscare.com
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now