Mr. Larry Erwin Berry, 83, of Hendersonville, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He was born December 25, 1936, in Maury County, TN, to the late James Issac and Ruby Groves Berry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie, infant daughter, Sondra Sue, son Leslie Erwin Berry, his brother Jimmy Berry and his four legged friend, Benji.
Mr. Berry graduated from Santa Fe High School, class of 1954, before joining the United States Air Force, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1958. Upon his discharge from Air Force he began a career with the Federal Aviation Administration, where he retired in 1990, after 36 years of dedicated service, the final position held was as the Airway Facilities Field Office Chief. In his free time, Larry enjoyed watching NFL football, (Cowboys) NASCAR (Ford), muscle cars and tinkering with any electronic gadgets.
He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Jo Berry, of the home, two sister-in-laws, Joann Berry of Columbia, TN and Paula Miller, of Haltom City, TX, two special cousins, Harry Rountree of Water Valley, TN and Dwight Groves of Columbia, TN, grandcats: Millie and Marci, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park. The Sante Fe graduating class of 1954 will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations, in Larry's memory, be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.