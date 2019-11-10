Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Chapel in the Pines
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chapel in the Pines
Larry Frederick Kuykendall Obituary
Larry Frederick Kuykendall, November 7, 2019
Larry Frederick Kuykendall went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019 after a brief stay at Mountain View Assisted Living. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Maureen; one daughter, Robyn Kuykendall of Waterloo, Iowa, son Aaron of St Petersburg Florida, son Kyle (Suzi) of Charlotte, NC., four Grandchildren, and three Great Grandchildren. One sister, Jan Stevenson of Asheville, NC, one brother Harold (Tootsie) of Hendersonville NC.
There will be a service at The Chapel in the Pines at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13th with a visitation one hour prior. In luie of Flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
