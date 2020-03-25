|
Heaven must have needed a bass player. Larry Randuth Bishop 77, went home to be with the Lord March 22, 2020, after bravely "fighting the good fight" with cancer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Marylou Bishop, whom he loved dearly. He was also preceded by his parents Spurgeon and Charlotte Bishop, siblings; Lloyd Bishop, Gladys Burns, and Levohn Garren, grandson Adam Bishop, along with many other loved ones he cherished. He was survived by his sons Wayne Bishop and his wife Sheila, Jamie Bishop and his wife Audrey. Their grandchildren Abby and Eli, Allyssa and Skyler, Allysen, and Raylan. Their great-grandchildren Jake and McKenzie. Along with music, family played a big part in Larry's life. Larry had many loved ones. He loved all his family and his family loved him back. No matter what he was doing, his patience and understanding towards others were evident and his love for Jesus shown brightly. We should all try to live our lives like Larry. A private memorial for his kids and grandchildren will be held at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church in Zirconia, NC on Saturday, March the 28th at 5 pm and live-streamed via the Mountain View Baptist Church Facebook for all to join. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to the Home Mission Fund, Mtn. View Baptist Church, 458 Mtn. View Church Road, Zirconia, NC 28790. Professional Services rendered by Donald I Roseboro Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020