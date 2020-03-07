|
|
LaRue Lafayette Brown Laughter, born August 3, 1943, passed peacefully on March 6, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and strong Christian. LaRue is survived by her husband, Jerry; their children, Kim and husband Lynn Hill, and David and wife Beth Laughter; her grandchildren, Ashton and wife Heather, Trenton, Chelsie, Kye and Brynna; and siblings, Beverly and husband Phillip Nichols, and Brian and wife Nadine Brown.
The visitation will be held at 1:00pm Monday, March 9, 2020 with a service to follow at 2:00pm at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends and family at the Laughter home on Sunday, March 8 from 2:00pm-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view full obituary, visit ShulerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020