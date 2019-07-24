|
|
Laura Janet Holden, 75, of Weaverville went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Care Partners Solace Center. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Marguerite Campbell, and the wife of William H. Holden, Sr. who died in 2007. She was also preceded in death by a son, William H. Holden, Jr. in 1989.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Holden and his wife LaRema of Hendersonville; her daughter, Penny Anderson and her husband Keith of Weaverville; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Kimberly, Jessica and Nick, Hollie, LaRinda, and Clint; four great-grandchildren; one sister; and five brothers; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11am Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Jay Rabuck will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45am in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Please visit forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019